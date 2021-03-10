Honoring our family

God shows us what it is to live as Believers in our families. When we talk about families, there can be a lot of complications. Families bring much joy, but they can also bring much pain.
Some of us believe that Jesus can transform the world before He can transform our families.
“Honor your father and mother,” which is the first commandment with promise: 3 “that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth.” (Ephesians 6:2-3)
Today’s Bible verses flow out of the command to be filled with the Spirit. Being filled with the Spirit means we live as Believers, that our beliefs impact our relationships.
“And do not be drunk with wine, in which is dissipation; but be filled with the Spirit,” (Ephesians 5:18)
The call of Jesus is to follow Him. Most people think that means going out on a mission to save the world, but our mission starts in our homes and living as if Jesus is real in our own homes, with our own families.
That is the goal Paul has is that Believers actually live as Believers in their homes. That is not easy. We all know this, and it is hard to be good at this, and that is why the Holy Spirit is there to help us.
Obedience is not easy; It is an interruption of our regularly scheduled life. It means we must do something, often something we do not want to do. God is not asking us to obey just because. It means the obedience we show our families as Believers; it is our obedience to God. When we seek to obey because it is God’s command, It is the way we bring our relationship with God into our relationship with our families.
When we obey and honor our families, we are honoring and obeying God.
God gives every one of us the way to live out our Christian life. We do not have to wait to live for Jesus. We can do it now, today, by obeying the people in authority in our lives.
God changes our relationships. He changes us, and we respond differently. When God calls us to honor our families, God knows that some relatives are hard to love, some are hard to admire, some are hard to accept.
But we can honor our family members even if it is really hard to love them or admire them or accept them because if God commanded it, He will provide a way to obey it.
As we honor our family members, do not be surprised if those feelings of love, admiration, and acceptance also come. They may not be there now, but God can create them. For many of us, it is at least possible the reason we do not feel as we ought toward our family is not that our family members are any worse than us. It is because we have not let Jesus go there yet. Maybe we need to.
How do you honor your family?
“Heavenly Father, I will walk in submission to Your Word. With that, I will obey and pray for those in authority. I will walk in love as Jesus did on this earth, leaving us an example to follow. Your Holy Spirit within provides the guidance I will need. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
