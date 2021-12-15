Winners were honored at the 2020-21 Awards show on Dec. 4 and were chosen strictly by votes submitted by patrons of the Opry each month. With the temporary suspensions due to the pandemic, 2020 and 2021 votes were combined.
In the female category, Molly Herrod was the 2020-21 Horizon Winner of the Year, while in the male category, David Paul Nowlin took the honor.
The 2020-21 Female Vocalist of the Year was Anne Young, and the patrons chose Tanner Young as the 2020-21 Male Vocalist of the Year.
Tanner Young also obtained the most total votes to win the title of Pauls Valley Opry’s 2020-21 Entertainer of the Year.
Several were also honored as Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame inductees for their contributions to the success of the Pauls Valley Opry.
The class of 2021 members are Joe and Janet Moore of Sonic Drive-ins of Pauls Valley, Tracey and Kim Clagg, Mitch Sasseen and Anne Young.
