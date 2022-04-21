Honors come at scholastic meets

PV High School students earned medals and qualified for the High School Tournament of Champions at Southeastern Oklahoma State University's 107th Annual Curriculum Meet.
• Sarah Christensen – first place in speech and journalism.
• Callie Babcock – first place in psychology and general business and second place in English III.
• Logan Stanley – first place in economics and second place in personal finance.
• Jessie Nunez – first place in Spanish II.
• Neveah Miles – first place Art Figure Drawing 1.
• Levi Ballard – fourth place in electronics and fifth place in biology.
• Garrett Barnett – second place in Algebra II and integrated productivity software.
• Donovan Bolte – fifth place in English IV.
• Toby Brown – fourth place in U.S. History.
• Natalee Bryant – third place in music fundamentals ($300 scholarship).
• Cole Campbell – fourth place in general safety.
• Gavin Crouch – fourth place in Accounting I.
• Noelia Cruz – fourth place in French I.
• Annie Duarte – fifth place in physical science.
• Grant English – second place in earth and space science.
• Anna Hamilton – third place in trigonometry.
• Phoenix Meyer – second place in biology and U.S. History and fourth place in trigonometry.
• Leah Nation – third place in English II and French I.
• Chloe Nunez – fifth place in physics.
• Brayden Patchell – third place in anatomy and physiology.
• Aatma Patel – fourth place in Algebra II.
• Maison Sisseny – third place in Spanish I and fourth place in physics.
• Mekhi Thornton – second place in geography.
• Daniella Villegas – second place in French II ($500 scholarship).
• Sam Yates – third place in English III.
• Ludy Zuchetto – third place in French II.
Pauls Valley Junior High students included:
• Ramon Kennedy – fourth place in government and politics.
• Ethan Little – first place in computer concepts and third place in integrated productivity software.
• Hellen Rosales – fourth place in computer concepts.
• Brookelan Russell – fourth place in Oklahoma History.
• Eddie Sullivan – second place in MS Excel and third place in plane geometry.
•••
The Pauls Valley team finished runner-up in Division I during the Seminole State Scholastic Meet in March.
• Sam Yates – first place in computer science.
• Piper Quinn – first place in chemistry.
• Toby Brown – second place in chemistry.
• Phoenix Meyer – second place in American History and biology.
• Donovan Bolte – second place in civics and fifth place in English Literature.
• Mekhi Thornton – firth place in American History.
• Maddie Russell – Best of Show in art contest – drawing.
• Lezlee Henshaw – second place in art contest – drawing.
• Zoe Graves – first place in art contest – painting.
• Arleth Meza – third place in art contest – painting.
• JH student Eddie Sullivan – third place in geometry.
Students placing 1st through 5th at any regional scholastic meet qualify to compete at the HSTOC State Scholastic Meet on May 6-7 at Redlands in El Reno.
