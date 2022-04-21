Honors come at scholastic meets

Pauls Valley High School students competed at the Seminole Scholastic Meet in March where they were named the runner up team in Division 1. Shown from left (back) are Gavin Crouch, Levi Ballard, Donovan Bolte, Eddie Sullivan, Mekhi Thornton, Grant English, Toby Brown, (middle) Phoenix Meyer, Callie Babcock, Anna Hamilton, Zoely Stephens, Coach Melinda Alfred, Chloee Nunez, Piper Quinn, Natalee Bryant, Maddie Russell, Sam Yates, and Ethan Little.

PV High School students earned medals and qualified for the High School Tournament of Champions at Southeastern Oklahoma State University's 107th Annual Curriculum Meet.

• Sarah Christensen – first place in speech and journalism.

• Callie Babcock – first place in psychology and general business and second place in English III.

• Logan Stanley – first place in economics and second place in personal finance.

• Jessie Nunez – first place in Spanish II.

• Neveah Miles – first place Art Figure Drawing 1.

• Levi Ballard – fourth place in electronics and fifth place in biology.

• Garrett Barnett – second place in Algebra II and integrated productivity software.

• Donovan Bolte – fifth place in English IV.

• Toby Brown – fourth place in U.S. History.

• Natalee Bryant – third place in music fundamentals ($300 scholarship).

• Cole Campbell – fourth place in general safety.

• Gavin Crouch – fourth place in Accounting I.

• Noelia Cruz – fourth place in French I.

• Annie Duarte – fifth place in physical science.

• Grant English – second place in earth and space science.

• Anna Hamilton – third place in trigonometry.

• Phoenix Meyer – second place in biology and U.S. History and fourth place in trigonometry.

• Leah Nation – third place in English II and French I.

• Chloe Nunez – fifth place in physics.

• Brayden Patchell – third place in anatomy and physiology.

• Aatma Patel – fourth place in Algebra II.

• Maison Sisseny – third place in Spanish I and fourth place in physics.

• Mekhi Thornton – second place in geography.

• Daniella Villegas – second place in French II ($500 scholarship).

• Sam Yates – third place in English III.

• Ludy Zuchetto – third place in French II.

Pauls Valley Junior High students included:

• Ramon Kennedy – fourth place in government and politics.

• Ethan Little – first place in computer concepts and third place in integrated productivity software.

• Hellen Rosales – fourth place in computer concepts.

• Brookelan Russell – fourth place in Oklahoma History.

• Eddie Sullivan – second place in MS Excel and third place in plane geometry.

•••

The Pauls Valley team finished runner-up in Division I during the Seminole State Scholastic Meet in March.

• Sam Yates – first place in computer science.

• Piper Quinn – first place in chemistry.

• Toby Brown – second place in chemistry.

• Phoenix Meyer – second place in American History and biology.

• Donovan Bolte – second place in civics and fifth place in English Literature.

• Mekhi Thornton – firth place in American History.

• Maddie Russell – Best of Show in art contest – drawing.

• Lezlee Henshaw – second place in art contest – drawing.

• Zoe Graves – first place in art contest – painting.

• Arleth Meza – third place in art contest – painting.

• JH student Eddie Sullivan – third place in geometry.

Students placing 1st through 5th at any regional scholastic meet qualify to compete at the HSTOC State Scholastic Meet on May 6-7 at Redlands in El Reno.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you