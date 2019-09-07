Honors come for fair baking

Listed here are some of the many awards given for the open class home exhibits, more specifically for baking, at the recent Garvin County Free Fair.
Open Baking (Best of Wheat)
• Sweet Breads, Senior Division – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Other Wheat Breads, Junior Division – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Sweet Breads, Junior Division – 1st Riley Lundy, Stratford.
Open Section – Baking
• White Yeast Bread (1/2 loaf) – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Whole Wheat Bread (1/2 loaf) – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Yeast Dinner Rolls (3) – 1st, Mila Pickett, Elmore City.
• Sweet Rolls (3) – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Machine Bread, White (1/2 loaf) – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Machine Bread, Wheat (1/2 loaf) – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Other Yeast Bread (1/2 loaf) – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Biscuits – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Muffins, cornbread (3) – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Muffins, plain (3) – 1st, Verla Nash, Foster.
• Muffins, with fruit added (3) – 1st, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Verla Nash, Foster; 3rd, Emery Harrison, Stratford; 4th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 5th, Jenesyss Ware, Stratford.
• Banana Bread (including banana nut) 1/2 loaf – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 2nd, Connie Atzbach, Stratford; 3rd, Breelee Patterson; 4th, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 5th, Mike Pickett, Elmore City.
• Nut Bread (not including banana nut) 1/2 loaf – 1st, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 2nd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Pumpkin Bread (1/2 loaf) – 1st, Christy Thompson, Wynnewood; 2nd, Chestine Box, Elmore City.
• Other Quick Bread (1/2 loaf) – 1st, Connie Atzbach, Stratford.
• Angel Food Cake, without icing – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City.
• Pound Cake, without icing – 1st, Chestine Box, Elmore City.
• Chocolate Cake, iced – 1st, Matthew Henry, Stratford.
• Create-A-Cake (use box cake mix base) – 1st, Verla Nash, Foster; 2nd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Any other cake – 1st, Thomas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Basic Brownies, plain, not iced – 1st, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Emery Harrison, Stratford; 4th, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 5th, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Brownies, iced – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Chocolate Cookies (3) – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 3rd, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville; 4th, Braden Kendall, Wynnewood; 5th, Verla Nash, Foster.
• Oatmeal Cookies plain, no nuts, fruit, choc chips, etc (3) – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville; 2nd, Norma Slack, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 4th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Peanut Butter Cookies (3) – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 2nd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Plain Sugar Cookies, no icing (3) – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Jordan Slack..
• Snickerdoodles – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• No-Bake Cookies (3) – 1st, Audra Barnes, Stratford.
• Create-A-Cookie (use box cake mix base) – 1st, Riley Lundy, Stratford; 2nd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Verla Nash, Foster; 4th, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 5th, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Any cookie, sugar-free (3) – 1st, Verla Nash, Foster.
• Any other cookie not listed (3) – 1st, Terry McCandish; 2nd, Stau Cecil; 3rd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 4th, Tess Slack, Elmore City.
• Chocolate Fudge (3 pieces) – 1st, Verla Nash, Foster; 2nd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Marshmallow Fudge (3 pieces) – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Peanut Butter Fudge (3 pieces) – 1st, Verla Nash, Foster; 2nd, Terry McCandish.
• Mints (3 pieces) – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Peanut Butter Cups (3 pieces) – 1st, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Peanut Brittle (3 pieces) – 1st, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 2nd, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 3rd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Peanut Patty (1 large or 3 small) – 1st, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 2nd, Ron Endler, Elmore City.
• Apple Pie – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Gidget Ledbetter, Pauls Valley.
• Other Fruit Pie – 1st, Riley Lundy, Stratford.
• Pecan Pie – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 3rd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 4th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Any other pie – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.