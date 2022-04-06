Honors come for PV third-graders

A list of third grade students at Pauls Valley Elementary School were named to the honor rolls for the third nine-week period of the 2021-2022 school year
Students were named to one of two honor rolls – those making grades of all A's or others with A's and B's.
• All A’s – Ty Carson, Susan Castillo, Adalynn Gibbons, Major Harris, Jayci Heath, Barrett Johnson, Jaidyn Jones, Jenna Jones, Blake Knight, Leo McBride, Emily Murray, Hadley Raper, Marley Ray, Connor Selman and Rett White.
• A’s and B’s – Jaxon Baxter, Avary Beardmore, Braxton Breakfield, Starr Cecil, Jack Cottrell, Austin Elam, Alaynnah Fanshier, Kadan Feeback, James Garrison, Hayley Gilliland, Conner Hammond, Jenna Hucks, Paetyn Kito, Nathan Little, Bailey Loper, Kaesin Matthews, Makyna Mays, Juliet Miller, Drew Montgomery, Joseph Morales, Even Moreno, Haven Nation, Kyerra Peters, Bennett Prince, Jesus Ramirez, Drew Readnour, Brooklyn Reiser, Kinna Reno, Alivia Richardson, Mylie Rubes, Jagger Scott, Haylee Smith, Rosalie Swartz, Kabreigh Turner, Julian Vasquez and Paityn Wilkerson.
