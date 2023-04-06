Honors come for six at PVIS

Kyerra Peters, Jagger Scott, J'Layah James-Collins, Joshua Andrews, Katelin Doughty and Ethan Townsend are the February 2023 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School.
• 4th Grade
• Kyerra Peters is the daughter of Terri Anderson. She has four siblings – Niasia, Kaysen, Ke’Andre, and Ayden.
Her hobbies include drawing, playing football, and basketball. Kyerra’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper, and her favorite subject is science. She loves to eat tacos. Kyerra wants to be a doctor when she gets older.
• Jagger Scott is the son of Chris and Katherine Scott. He has two siblings, Blake and Jackson.
He enjoys playing basketball, football, and baseball. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Johnson. Jagger loves to eat Taco Bell’s quesadillas. Jagger wants to be an NBA player when he gets older.
5th Grade
• J’Layah James-Collins is the daughter of Deena James. She has one sibling, Jhaleel, who is in 2nd grade.
J’Layah loves to dance and cook. Her favorite subjects are science and reading and her favorite food is seafood. J’Layah wants to be a teacher when she gets older.
• Joshua Andrews is the son of LaJeana and Angelo Andrews. He has two sisters, Brianna, and Sarah.
His hobby is playing football and his favorite food is pizza. He loves science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter. Joshua would love to be an NFL player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Katelin Doughty is the daughter of Robert and Stephanie Doughty. She has a sister, Shelby, and one brother, Clayton.
In her spare time, she runs a snow cone stand. Her favorite subject is math and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. She loves to eat chicken fried steak. Katelin wants to be a mechanical engineer when she grows up.
• Ethan Townsend is the son of Moriah Villarreal. She has one sister, Alyssa, who is in 7th grade.
His hobbies include playing baseball, gaming, golf, spending time with family, and being outdoors. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. He loves to eat pancakes. Ethan wants to be an MLB player when he gets older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.