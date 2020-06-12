Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2020 spring semester.
Garvin County area students honored include:
Pauls Valley – Matthew Perry (Dean's Honor Roll).
Lindsay – Mallory Allen (Dean's Honor Roll).
Stratford – Cade Savage (Dean's Honor Roll).
Wayne – Kody Stewart (Dean's Honor Roll).
There were 717 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C.”
An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. A total of 775 students were earned this honor for the semester.
•••
Graceland University has announced the spring 2020 graduation list, which includes a Garvin County area student.
Stefanie Fisher of Hennepin, which is located in far southern Garvin County, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).
Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University from Jan. 31 through April 26, 2020.
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa also has a campus in Independence, Missouri.
