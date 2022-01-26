Honors come from OSU, New Mexico

A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,410 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
A number of the students are graduates from schools in the Garvin County area.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll.
President's Honor Roll
• Pauls Valley High School – Emersyn Elise Alfred, Trevor Matthew Allee, Samantha Marie Bratcher, Benjamin Michael Dobbins, Cameron Faye Freeland, James Carrson French, Joshua Trae Henley, Abby Morse, Blake David Robbins and Emma Thompson.
• Paoli High School – Raymond Gregory Fifnley.
• Wynnewood High School – Emily Faith Bazor.
• Maysville High School – Daniel House.
Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Dean's Honor Roll
• Pauls Valley – Mitchell Crawford, Salynn Edson, Mia Ledbetter, Abbi Beth Nicholas, Malia Readnour, Apolinar Iii Trejo, Marion Turner and Presley Noelle Turner.
• Wynnewood High School – Morgan Ashley Hammond and Blakely Suzanne Rozzell.
Another Garvin County related honor came from Eastern New Mexico University.
Kaden Merrell of Lindsay has been named to Eastern New Mexico 's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.
