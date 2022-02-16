Honors in for ECP students

Honor rolls for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year are now out for high school and middle school students in Elmore City-Pernell.
• High school students making straight “A’s” were named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. They include:
Kade Zeiler, Austin Wiggins, Haiden West, Emily Teakell, Trinity Taylor, Aby Tadlock, Ryan Stermer, Riley Shreve, Dallie Sherwood, Andrew Sawyer, Valerie Riddle, Allie Ramming, Kynlee Patterson, Daisy Meadows, Mason McDaneld, Taryn McCaa, Laci Lewis, Brinley Hines, Layni Ferris, Lathan Ferris, Lauren Earp, Kara Busey, Ryan Burch, Bill Brumley, Morgan Barnes, JW Barnes, Alexia Ballard and Becca Armstrong.
• High school students named to the Principal’s Honor Roll for making all “All’s and B’s” include:
Alex Knight, Shanaliea Wade, Derrion Rogers, Zabian Roehrig, Kaiden Pulis, Aubree Mowatt, Waylon Moore, Jazmine Henderson, Skylar Sherrill, Lacie Sherrill, Tori Niblett, Ethan Cornforth, Austynn Duley, Brady Cregan, Jacoby Christian, Paige Childress, Brayden Knight, Tyler West, Sidney Covington, Kaleb Williams, Jessie Milligan, Taylor Lahman, Faith Chappell, Cayden Chapman, Elizabeth Brown, Payton Bailey, Skyler Niblett, Ty Smith, Tyler Martin, Ja’Cee Thomas, Ryan Sneed, Rylee Reames, Logan McMillen, Caleby Lauderdale, Chrysoula Tountas, Drake Riding, Gabrielle Moore, Nicole Keesee and Nathan Shrader.
• Middle school students named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll for making all “A’s” include:
James Speerbrecher, Brenda Reason, Emma Reames, Jyntree Patterson, Karli Meadows, McKinley Maines, Allison Luster, Zanna Loriss, Harli Johnson, Sofie Ille, Landyn Frazier and Jade Cook.
• Middle school students named to the Principal’s Honor Roll for all “A’s and B’s” are:
Corrie Schilling, Blake Maines, Joseph Garcia, KasLynn Busey, Rocelyne Smith, Suzy Milligan, Owen McConnell, Finley Martin, Carston Lauderdale, Kyra Gutierrez, Nevaeh Gonzalez, Lola Ferris, Cathryn Christian, Brier Wilson, Jesse Richey, Hayden Paille, Easton McMillen, Travis Hedgecoth, Sylas Harrell, Zoe Sherrill, Dawson Milligan, Hailey McKitrick, Hailey Ledbetter, Jace Duley, Zachary Cook, Shyloe Byrd, Larmey Bennett, Emalee Duley and Malachi Luster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.