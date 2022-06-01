Here is the list of students at Pauls Valley Elementary who earned awards during the 2021-2022 school year.

First Grade

Overall Reading: Brentley Auld, Ion Chen, Ethan Decker, Aurora Gillham, Easten Green, Journey Henry, Hadley Jarman, Gracie Roberts, Lizzie Sanders, Jett Terry, Brianna Tracy.

Overall Math: Kendall Arnold, Brentley Auld, Ion Chen, Dax Cummings, Ethan Decker, Iker Garrido, Zailey Sandy, Ryker Spencer, Brianna Tracy, Hadley Williams.

Most Improved: Kai Caldwell, BreNae Chiles, Cutter Dennis, Ian Feuerbach, Maizy Mantooth, Kynzlee McGee-Biffle, Kevin Perez, Kenzie Townley, Brantley Withrow, Madison Wood.

Citizenship: Armani Anderson, Ethan Decker, Journey Henry, Mya Kennedy, Kaisley Kirkpatrick, Isabel Lara, Maizy Mantooth, KeAndre Peters, Annie Tucker, Braelynn Wright.

Second Grade

Overall Reading: Clay Castleberry, Caroline Chronister, Blyss Davidson, Brynner Godfrey, Layne Knight, Andrew Samford, Adalyn Schaper, Gretchen Schroeder, Matthew Southard, Abbi Vernon.

Overall Math: Kyliegh Carnell, Clay Castleberry, Maverick Delaplain, Brynner Godfrey, Nora Liang, August Milligan, Hadley Rose, Matthew Southard, Audrey Tomlinson, Hosanna Weatherford.

Most Improved: Gracie Beltran, Brianna Diaz, Emma DiBonto, Landyn Dobbins, Sevynn Gardner, Callie Putman, Evyn Pyle, Christopher Rodriguez, Maria Sanchez, Blakely Wells, Judah Williams.

Citizenship: Sevynn Gardner, Taylee Harper, Trigger Lambeth, Kataleya Mejia, August Milligan, Isaac Tumax, Genesis Vargas, Hosanna Weatherford, Braxton Weaver, Blakely Wells,

Third Grade

Overall Reading: Susan Castillo, Blake Knight, Jayci Heath, Jaidyn Jones, Joseph Morales.

Overall Math: Braxton Breakfield, Nathan Little, Makyna Mays, Hadley Raper, Marley Ray.

Most Improved: Jenna Jones, Evan Moreno, Jagger Scott, Allison White.

Citizenship: Susan Castillo, Ricky Decker, Adalynn Gibbons, Nathan Little, Bailey Loper, Lilly Lucas, Rosalie Swartz, Paityn Wilkerson.

3rd Grade Presidential Gold Academic Award: Ty Carson, Susan Castillo, Adalynn Gibbons, Major Harris, Jayci Heath, Barrett Johnson, Blake Knight, Makyna Mays, Emily Murray, Hadley Raper, Marley Ray, Rett White.

Reading Counts Awards

• 1st grade Reading Counts Awards 2022

(Daniel) Most Points – 2nd place with 19 points is a tie between Gracie Roberts and Jett Terry, 1st place with 61 points is Brielle Duarte.

(Ferguson) Most Points – 2nd place with 19 points is Mitchell Grimmett, 1st place with 21 points is Hadley Jarman.

(Johnston) Most Points – 2nd place with 14 points is Journey Henry, 1st place with 16 points is Zailey Sandy.

(Jolly) Most Points – 2nd place with 8 points is a tie between Ethan Decker and Maizy Mantooth, 1st place with 10 points is Ion Chen.

(Kimbro) Most Points – 2nd place with 11 points is a tie between Emmilu Self, Piper Maness, and Braxton Burkett, 1st place with 13 points is a tie between Brianna Tracy and Presley Mitchell.

• 2nd grade Reading Counts Awards – 2022

(Harrison) Most Points – Willow Cornett with 193 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Mason Saupitty with a 96% and Highest Average Quiz Score out of the entire 2nd grade.

(Horn) Most Points – Caroline Chronister with 600 points and Most Points out of the entire 2nd grade, Highest Average Quiz Score – Matthew Southard with a 93%.

(Livingston) Most Points – Layne Knight with 234 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Adalyn Schaper with an 88%.

(Owens) Most Points – Abbigayle Vernon with 153 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Abbigayle Vernon with a 92%.

(Ware) Most Points – Blyss Davidson with 249 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Reid Jones with an 88%.

• Overall 2nd grade

Most Points – Caroline Chronister with 600 points.

Highest Average Quiz Score – Mason Saupitty with a 96%.

• 3rd grade Reading Counts Awards – 2022

(Campbell) Most Points – Susan Castillo with 463 points & and She also receives the trophy for the Most Points for the Entire 3rd grade

Highest Average Quiz Score – tie with 88% between Adalynn Gibbons, Paetyn Kito and Hadley Raper.

(Duarte) Most Points – Makyna Mays with 186 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – tie with an 87% between Starr Cecil, Haven Nation, and Mylie Rubes.

(Leverett) Most Points – Alaynnah Fanshier with 181 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Marley Ray with a 93% and she also receives the trophy for the Highest Average Quiz Score out of the entire 3rd grade.

(Whitley) Most Points – Julian Vasquez with 276 points. Highest Average Quiz Score – Julian Vasquez with an 89%.

• 3rd grade Overall

Most Points – Susan Castillo with 463 points.

Highest Average Quiz Score – Marley Ray with 93%.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you