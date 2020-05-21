Honors still there for ECP kids

As one of the more unusual school years is coming to an end the honor rolls are out for Elmore City-Pernell Elementary.
The school building may have been closed for the last couple of months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the third nine-week honors are now available.
They're listed out on the superintendent's and principal's lists.
• Superintendent's Honor Roll – Wyatt Balm, Jase Barnes, Josie Barnes, Austin Bowerman, Jack Bowerman, Amelia Bowie, Kendra Britt, KasLynn Busey, Jewell Childress, Mittie Childress, Jesse Cook, Leah Cornforth, Gage Daniel, Aiden Davis, Chance Dehart, Karter Dehart, Skyla Dehart, Mikayla Duley, Laikyn Esparaza, Kira Fergueson, Charley Ferris, Justin Fires-Digby, Ricky Foster, Landyn Frazier, Layla Frazier, Elijah Garcia, Ai'jah Marie Gattison, Harley Gonzales, Luke Gonzales, Cooper Harden, Easton Harrel, Jessi Harrell, Emi Huggans, Baelor Johnson, Blade Johnson, Broady Johnson, Tayleigh Johnson, Thomas Kanaugh, McKinzie Kirkhart, Carston Lauderdale, Addisyn Lorriss, Zanna Loriss, Allison Luster, Blake Maines, McKinley Maines, Jennifer McClendon, Malakye Miles, Ava Moen, Emma Morse, Breelee Patterson, Jesse Richey, Brylon Roady, Brody Rouse, Troy Schilling, Annyston Sewell, Brigham Snow, Kailee Stermer, Jesiah Turner, Quinton Turner, Reina Turner, Mia Upshaw, Emmalynne Wilkerson, Raeleigh Wilkerson, Elizabeth Windham, Sterling Woods and Jan Young.
• Principal's Honor Roll – Haley Bennett, Larmey Bennett, Elisabeth Blackburn, Mason Bloodworth, Dylan Brewer, Mercedes Campbell, Preston Campbell, Riley Casey, Cathryn Christian, Alek Clifton, Bentley Clifton, Zachary Cook, Luke Davis, Madison Drinnon, Zoe Eardman, Kasen Edwards, Jayleigh Ervin, Lola Ferris, Joseph Garcia, Noah Garcia, Ava Gatrost, Aubrey Gonzales, Sylas Harrell, Travis Hedgecoth, Lakota Holmes, Brianna Horton, Luke Huggins, Cannon Johnson, Harli Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Sara Johnson, Whitney Kanaugh, Hailey Ledbetter, Trystin Maddox, Landry Maines, Eli McConnell, Owen McConnell, Dawson McKitrick, Hailey McKitrick, Easton McMillen, River Nooner, Savannaha Ponder, Emma Reames, Cache Ross, Gunner Ross, Corrie Schilling, Breanne Smith, Whisper Smith, Devin Stanley, Katelynn Stanley, Hudson Tadlock, Jaylee Terry, Joslin Turner, Landon Turner, Wyatt Upshaw, Autumn Webb, Morgan West and Meeka Williams.
