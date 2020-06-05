The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for May 2020 are Brooklyn Rickert, Gunner Derryberry, Molly Rickey, Preston Sanders, Kori Stanley and Kaleb Giambaresi.
• Brooklyn Rickert is a sophomore and the granddaughter of Tim and Shirl Rickert.
Brooklyn is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in Rotary Interact, Prayer Warriors, and serves on Student Council. Brooklyn also plays trumpet in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band and achieved a superior rating at District Solo Contest this year. She is active in The Corner youth group.
• Gunner Derryberry is a sophomore and the son of Derel and Abbey Derryberry.
Gunner is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He participates in football and powerlifting. His hobbies include playing video games with friends and riding dirt bikes with his family. Gunner plans on becoming a neurosurgeon upon graduation from high school.
• Molly Rickey is a junior and the daughter of Jim and Sara Rickey.
Molly is on the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in Prayer Warriors, Student Council, and FCCLA, serving as VP of Public Relations. Molly is also a member of the Academic State Champion PVHS Cheer Squad. Her hobbies include baking, hand-lettering, and outdoor activities.
• Preston Sanders is a junior and the nephew of Johnathan Hammond and Loree Scheiman.
Preston is a very creative and conscientious student, earning many accomplishments in Mid-America Technology Center’s graphic design program. He also enjoys spending time outdoors in his free time.
• Kori Stanley is a senior and the daughter of Lee and Keri Stanley.
Kori is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. She participates in Key Club, serving as senior representative, and Art Club, serving as Reporter. Kori is also active in Rotary Interact, Art Club, and Prayer Warriors, and competes on the high school golf team. She is active in the Rise Youth Group at The House, and is planning on attending East Central University in the fall.
• Kaleb Giambaresi is a senior and the grandson of Darla Morgan.
Kaleb is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He is a very helpful and generous young man, always volunteering to help in the office when needed. Kaleb competed in football his sophomore and junior years.
