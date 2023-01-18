Honors wrap up year at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for December 2022 are Keira Readnour, Adrian Gonzalez, Karlie Koesler, Dakota Weatherford, Phoenix Meyer and Beau Seabolt.
• Keira Readnour is a sophomore and the daughter of Keith and Nikki Readnour.
Keira has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and the National Honor Society. She competes in cheer, cross country, and track. In previous years Keira has been awarded the Citizenship award.
• Adrian Gonzalez is a sophomore and the son of Brenda Venegas and Ricardo Gonzalez.
Adrian has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in football, power lifting and track.
• Karlie Koesler is a junior and the daughter of John and Melissa Koesler.
Karlie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA, Rotary Interact, Art Club as the reporter, FFA as the secretary, and is the Garvin County 4-H president. In her free time, Karlie enjoys showing and judging livestock, and selling beef for Sandy Creek Beef.
• Dakota Weatherford is a junior and the son of Alecia Weatherford and Shane Weatherford.
Dakota has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. Dakota competes in football, golf and power lifting. He participates in student council as a representative. Dakota is an active member of his church. In his free time, Dakota enjoys cooking.
• Phoenix Meyer is a senior and the daughter of Shawna Moore.
Phoenix has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in BPA, academic team, Rotary Interact, student council and serves the senior class as the president. In previous years Phoenix has been awarded Outstanding Student in AP Stats and U.S. History.
• Beau Seabolt is a senior and the son of Dan and Jennifer.
Beau has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll.
