Honors wrap up year at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for May 2023 are Abbie Hernandez, Tommy Roy, Irma Rodriguez, Luke Boles, Payton Norton and Levi Ballard.
• Abbie Hernandez is a sophomore and the daughter of Megan Fields and Ryan Hernandez.
Abbie has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and National Honor Society. She participates in FCCLA, Prayer Warriors and plays the trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Band. Abbie is an active member of the First Baptist Church.
• Tommy Roy is a sophomore and the son of Thomas Roy.
Tommy competes in Special Olympics horseshoes, bocce ball, track and field, bowling and cornhole. He loves supporting all students and Panther athletes.
• Irma Rodriguez is a junior and the daughter of Pablo and Yuri Rodriguez.
Irma has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in FCCLA. In previous years, Irma has received the Perfect Attendance award.
• Luke Boles is a junior and the son of Rod and Jo Boles.
Luke has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He participates in BPA, Prayer Warriors and runs the live stream at basketball games. Luke is an active member of the Midway Hill Baptist Church. In his free time, Luke enjoys working out.
• Payton Norton is a senior and the daughter of Jonathan Norton and Brittany Pritchett.
Payton has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in FFA as the reporter and plays the trumpet in the Pauls Valley High School Band. Payton has been awarded State Solo and Ensemble. She is an active member of Compassion Church. In her free time, Payton enjoys reading and hanging out with her friends.
• Levi Ballard is a senior and the son of Erica House.
Levi has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. He participates in academic team, BPA, Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact and plays the tuba in the Pauls Valley High School Band. Levi is a three-year all state band award recipient.
