Hope is alive with Jesus

If you are reading this, it means God has given you life, and you are alive. If you are a Believer, you are more than just alive; you have been given abundant life through Jesus.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3
If we made Jesus our Lord and Savior, the Bible says we have been born again to a living hope. Your hope is alive because Jesus is alive.
“And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins, in which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience, among whom also we all once conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the others.” Ephesians 2:1-3
Because Jesus is alive, we have His promises today that the inheritance awaiting us in heaven will not perish and will never fade.
If we are in Jesus, we are His, and He is ours.
The power of God is in each of us, and our salvation through faith is in Jesus. If you have accepted Jesus as your Savior, you are more than alive; you are alive in Jesus.
Because of our living hope in Jesus, we need to share the Gospel with others who do not know Jesus. Let God empower you to boldly share the Gospel in love with those He has placed around you.
Ask Jesus to draw people to Himself through your witness and testimony to the Gospel of grace.
Do you know Jesus and the hope that can only be found in Him? If not, pray to Jesus today, and He will hear you.
“Dear God, I know I am a sinner and in need of a Savior. I want Jesus to be Lord of my life. I ask You, God, for forgiveness for all my sins and help me start a new life in You today. I make Jesus the Lord of my life. I will follow You. Thank you for paying the price in giving Your precious Son, Jesus, to take the place for my sins. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Ask Jesus to help you turn from your sins to true life in Him.
