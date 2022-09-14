Hope is the feeling and confidence that is wanted or desired to happen. Hope drives us as people; it gives us joy and peace for what is to come.
We need hope to provide us with motivation and inspiration to continue.
“Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 15:13)
When things are not going the way we would like them to, trusting in God is the only hope we have in the middle of difficult circumstances.
Life is not easy, but we can still have hope in the middle of difficult times.
Even in the most challenging circumstances, we can believe in God for joy and peace.
When we put our trust in God, we can go through the toughest situations with joy and peace, knowing that God will care for us and get us through difficult times.
Today, take comfort in knowing that God is good and that you can make it. Regardless of the difficulty, you can go through it with joy and peace with God on your side.
God’s hope fills you with joy and peace because you know your hope is well-placed and secure.
God wants to pour so much joy, peace, and love on you that you will overflow with hope from the power of the Holy Spirit.
God wants us to experience hope overflowing! Is that something you would like today?
“Heavenly Father, I realize the only true lasting joy and peace is in You. My hope is in You as this comes from the power of the Holy Spirit. You sent Jesus that I may have life and that I may have it more abundantly. I seek You first and then rely on Your Holy Spirit’s leading. My hope is never lost in You. Thank You Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
