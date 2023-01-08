Looking at the world around us today, it would be easy to be discouraged by the events going on around us if we did not know the hope that we have in Jesus and cling to it every day until the very end.
“And we desire that each one of you show the same diligence to the full assurance of hope until the end.” Hebrews 6:11
We need to read the Bible with the same diligence as the people in the Bible, realizing and inheriting the promises of God.
“Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may obtain it.” 1 Corinthians 9:24
Forget what surrounds you; run to win. Look forward to the future because the world will distract you from accomplishing God's plan for your life.
That is why you need to be diligent with the assurance of hope until the end to make this hope a reality.
“For whatever things were written before were written for our learning, that we through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope.” Romans 15:4
We can look to the Bible for examples of others and be encouraged by their lives.
Many of them only saw the promise of Jesus in the future, never realizing it while they were still alive.
“These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off were assured of them, embraced them and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.” Hebrews 11:13
They continued diligently because they knew faith would eventually get them there. Life can be tough sometimes, especially in the days that we are living.
You need to remember that you have already inherited what God promised, and as you grow in God's grace, you will mature just as today's Bible verses have instructed.
“And all these, having obtained a good testimony through faith, did not receive the promise, God having provided something better for us, that they should not be made perfect apart from us.” Hebrews 11:39-40
You must follow the example of the people of faith in the Bible. If you stay strong in your faith and persevere to the end, your reward will be worth the challenges you face today.
Live your life with an eternal view, not a temporary one, and do not become sluggish in your walk with God.
If you have this mindset, you will find that staying strongly rooted in your faith becomes easier, and the challenges that come will not move your faith, and you will become the encouragement for the people around you.
Who do you need to encourage? Who is looking to you as an example?
“Heavenly Father, I need Your strength and power to work in me daily. I will forget the things around me, and I will run to win. I will look forward to the future in You because the world will distract me from accomplishing Your plan for my life. I invite Your Holy Spirit to be my constant reminder of following Your Words in these perilous times. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
