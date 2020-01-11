Dear Editor,
With the opening of the new urgent care, many news stories and rumors have caused the citizens of Pauls Valley to not have a true picture of exactly what is happening in the former hospital building.
News outlets have had inconsistencies in their stories, creating more questions than answers. Let's look at some of those questions.
Question – Did Southern Plains really purchase the hospital last year?
Answer – Absolutely not. It is still an asset of the city of Pauls Valley.
Question – Why is reopening the hospital taking so long? Can it really ever open again?
Answer – Not if the law is followed.
Federal statutes, not only state statues, are very specific. Once the license for the former hospital was surrendered, federal regulations require that the building be brought up to the current fire safety codes.
This would require millions of dollars, as fire walls would have to be rebuilt. Entry doors would have to change. New sprinkler systems. New windows, corridors, call systems. And the list goes on. The hospital was formerly under the 1967 code.
Question – Didn't the Lindsay Hospital close several years ago, only to reopen later? How is this different?
Answer – Yes, the Lindsay Hospital did close. The difference is that the city of Lindsay never surrendered the license to the hospital. As long as they held onto the license, they legally still had a hospital. Pauls Valley surrendered its license.
Question – Is the urgent care that opened a good idea for the city and the citizens?
Answer – That depends on what side of the issue you are on.
We do not support it for several reasons. The hospital is millions of dollars in debt. The asset should be used in a way that helps to service and eventually retire the debt. This urgent care does nothing to accomplish this.
Additionally, much of the equipment in the building was purchased and maintained by a half cent sales tax. Anything purchased by this sales tax cannot legally be used by any entity other than what it was originally designed.
Add to that the fact the city is not receiving fair market value on the lease. This means the citizens of Pauls Valley will have to shoulder the burden of paying off millions of dollars of debt.
Question – Isn't having an urgent care important for the Pauls Valley citizens?
Answer – Absolutely. However, there was already an urgent care in Pauls Valley that the taxpayers are not having to subsidize.
Question – Why are we still paying a sales tax to support a closed hospital?
Answer – The question that the citizens approved created a half cent tax that will never expire unless the citizens were to bring the issue to a vote.
Question – What will it take to get a hospital back?
Answer – You not only want to reopen a hospital, but you want to do it in a fashion that gives it the best opportunity for success.
The hospital board needs to be comprised of medical professionals, business professionals, financial experts, etc. It is reasonable that one city council person should be on the board, as the city owns the hospital.
Next, funding has to be arranged. Right now there are no accounts receivable to use. The sales tax is obligated for some loans. The board would need to have access to millions of dollars for operating.
Payroll, equipment, supplies, food, insurance, bonds, computers, etc., would have to be purchased.
Additionally, the laws currently on the books would have to be changed at a national level to address the fire code issues.
J. Skip Mitchell
