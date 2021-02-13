House committee work in full swing

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
The legislative session started the first week of February, and our first major deadline is quickly approaching.
The deadline to pass bills out of their House committee is Thursday, Feb. 25. Bills are assigned to the committee related to its policy focus.
This year, I have the honor of serving as the chair of the House Public Health Committee, which I previously vice-chaired last session. We held our first committee meeting of the year on Wednesday morning, and I was able to pass one of my own bills, House Bill 1904, through the committee with the support of my colleagues.
As bills pass committee, more and more of them will be heard on the House Floor every day. Once our committee deadline is past, representatives will spend long days on the Floor voting on as many bills as possible before the next deadline.
While our legislative session is going on, high school students from across the state have a unique opportunity to learn more about the Legislature.
High school juniors and seniors can apply for the House High School Page Program, which gives students the chance to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government.
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, between the first Monday in February and the last Friday in May. The students work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and staff and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.
Due to the pandemic, the program’s weekly attendance is limited to 12 House pages.
The page program has now been opened up to high school juniors in addition to seniors, but the House will continue to give priority placement to seniors and then allow juniors to fill any remaining spots.
I have one spot remaining to host a page from House District 42 later this session, and interested students may visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx to submit an application.
College students also have the opportunity to intern in the House.
The House Internship Program provides an opportunity to work closely either with professional, non-partisan staff or state representatives.
I have an intern this semester, Luke Hamilton, a Pauls Valley native who is a freshman at OU. I’ve been very impressed with his initiative, and I hope this internship is a valuable learning experience for him!
As we continue the committee process, please reach out to share your opinions on bills being considered. My office phone is (405) 557-7365 and my email is cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for trusting me to represent you at the Oklahoma State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.