By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
The House passed its first major deadline on Thursday, Jan. 21, which was the bill filing deadline for the 58th Legislature.
Lawmakers have filed all of their bills that will be considered in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Feb. 1.
Many bills are already online and can be viewed on the House website at www.okhouse.gov under the “Legislation” tab.
There were 1,942 bills filed in the House. This number is higher than in years past because of the shortened time frame of last session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many lawmakers will be refiling legislation that there was not enough time to pass last year.
Last week, the House Speaker announced committee assignments for the upcoming session. The House will operate with 30 standing committees and 10 appropriations and budget subcommittees.
In addition to serving as the chair of the Public Health Committee, which I previously served as vice chair of, I will also sit on several other committees: the Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee; the Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee; and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health.
Session resumes on Monday, Feb. 1 with a State of the State address by Governor Kevin Stitt. We’ll soon begin the process to update and pass legislation to benefit Oklahomans, including the people of House District 42!
If you ever have any questions or issues I may be able to assist with, please feel free to reach out to my Capitol office at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
