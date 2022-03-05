House completes committee deadline

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Thursday was the deadline to pass bill out of their House committee. Due to last week's winter weather, our committees had lengthy agendas. Some meetings lasted upwards of three hours to consider all the remaining bills.
On Wednesday, I presented three bills before the Public Health Committee, which I chair.
House Bill 3311 directs the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education to prepare and publish an annual report with details on the number of students in the healthcare field, including how many graduate and ultimately remain in Oklahoma. This will help the state assess Oklahoma's healthcare occupations and needs.
House Bill 3560 was another bill I presented. It was requested by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
The bill allows the Board of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to sell property held in a trust to benefit the ODMHSAS. The land to be potentially sold is currently leased to a treatment provider who is interested in purchasing the land outright.
The committee also approved House Bill 3313, which would provide an enforcement mechanism to the "No Patient Left Alone" Act passed last year. In spite of last year's bill requiring patients be allowed to designate a visitor, many hospitals are not following the law.
The bill allows any person to bring a civil action against anybody who isolates a COVID-19 patient without visitation rights, knowingly aids in the isolation of a patient or intends to isolate or aid in the isolation.
As a health care professional, I believe human touch is essential to the healing process. It is inhumane to refuse a patient the right to see their loved one at a time when they need hope and love to encourage them in a stressful situation.
Next week, we'll begin focusing our efforts on hearing bills on the House floor. This will make for several very long days as we hear, debate and vote on legislation ahead of our March 24 deadline to pass bills out of the House chamber.
I look forward to presenting my bills on the House floor soon, and I'll share updates on them over the coming weeks. Thank you for the honor of serving as your state representative!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
