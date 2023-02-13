House completes first week of session

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Our new legislative session began on Monday, February 6, and we hit the ground running with Governor Stitt's State of the State Address.
Senators joined us in the House chamber to hear his speech, and we also hosted statewide officials, tribal leaders and members of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
In the governor's annual speech, he outlines his policy priorities and budget request. While the governor can ask lawmakers to focus on certain areas, the power to pass bills and appropriate taxpayer dollars ultimately lies with the Legislature.
The first step in passing a bill is to pass it through committee.
Committees are comprised of a select group of members who hear bills on certain topics. A bill must receive a majority pass vote from the committee members before it can be heard on the House floor by all 101 representatives.
While committees normally meet at the same time every week, there were not many meetings held this week as we're still getting our schedules and agendas organized.
To prepare for meetings, the committee chair will meet with legislators who have a bill or bills assigned to the committee. They'll overview the legislation together and decide together when to hear the bill, as sometimes the author wants to make changes to the measure before it's heard for the first time.
Committees will pick up in earnest next week, and I'll hold the first meeting of the House Public Health Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
This is my second session to chair the committee, and I served as vice chair in my first session. I'm looking forward to working with my committee members and my vice chair, Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, on policies that protect Oklahomans and improve quality of care for our children and adults.
Before I wrap up my first column of the legislative session, I want to spread the word about an exciting opportunity for our high school juniors and seniors to spend some time at the state Capitol during our legislative session – the House High School Page Program.
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, and they work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and House staff, and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature.
The program begins on Monday morning with an orientation session and ends Thursday afternoon. Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided for all students.
Additionally, students are closely supervised at all times and are transported to and from the Capitol daily.
If you know a high school junior or senior who may be interested, please encourage them to submit their application as soon as possible!
I only get a certain number of spots for students from my district every year, so the program fills up fast. The application may be found at https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx.
If you have any questions about the Page Program or about legislation, please feel free to reach out! You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the state Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.