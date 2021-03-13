House completes third reading deadline

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
It’s been a long week at the Oklahoma House—we spent 35 hours on the floor between Monday afternoon and Thursday evening.
Under our House rules, we are required to adjourn a day’s work before midnight. However, we had so many bills to get through on Tuesday evening that we suspended that rule to allow us to continue hearing legislation.
Ultimately, we adjourned at 1 a.m. on Wednesday and spent just over 14 hours total on the floor on Tuesday.
Of the nearly 2,000 bills and resolutions filed prior to the start of session, about 500 made it through committee before the deadline two weeks ago. We heard 425 and passed 416.
Among those bills we heard were two by House Speaker Charles McCall to grant significant tax relief for individuals and businesses.
House Bill 2041 would reduce the personal income tax by 0.25% through a tax credit. If signed into law, this would result in tax reductions at all income levels.
Historically, stronger state revenues have followed state income tax reductions in the past 25 years. Since 1997, the state top personal income tax rate has been reduced from 7% to 5% while state revenue from the tax has grown from $1.7 billion in 1997 to a projected $3.7 billion in FY 2021 – an increase of 32% adjusted for inflation.
The second tax relief bill we passed is House Bill 2083. This would gradually phase out our corporate income tax, which is outdated and volatile revenue stream, by cutting it by 20% annually until it is fully removed by 2026.
Eliminating the corporate income tax over five years would have has a fiscal impact of $32.3 million next year and $100 million the following fiscal year.
Next week, we’ll take a brief break to give legislative staff the chance to transfer bills between chambers.
The following week, we’ll begin hearing Senate bills in our House committees and I’ll highlight the notable Senate bills we consider as they begin to move through the legislative process here in the House.
As your elected official, it’s my duty to represent you and I deeply appreciate any constituent feedback. Please reach out with any questions, to share your opinion or to let me know of an issue I may be able to assist with. You can reach me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to represent you at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
