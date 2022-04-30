House hears marijuana licensing bills

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
April 28 was the third-reading deadline for bills to advance from the opposite chamber. In total, the Senate ended up passing 242 House measures, while the House advanced 214 Senate measures.
This week, the House took action to protect student privacy and safety by passing Senate Bill 615.
The bill makes clear that school restrooms should be designated based on biological sex for privacy and safety purposes, and that students should use the restroom that aligns with their biological sex as identified at birth.
The bill also ensures that parents are allowed to inspect materials used for sex education curriculum in public schools. It adds that prior written notification to parents and legal guardians regarding sex education will include a list of the curriculum and materials to be used.
Since the bill was amended in the House, it returns to the Senate for further consideration before it can move to the governor for his signature.
We also approved several bills to bring the illegal marijuana industry under control.
Senate Bill 1543 separates the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) from the State Department of Health, making it a separate and distinct agency.
The bill directs the coordination of the transfer of records, property, funds and other assets, as well as gives the governor authority to appoint the executive director of OMMA with consent from the Senate.
We also approved Senate Bill 1755 to address licensing concerns.
Under the bill, no medical marijuana business license will be issued until all relevant local licenses and permits have been issued by the municipality, including an occupancy permit or certificate of compliance, and all necessary inspections and reviews, including plan reviews, life safety inspections, and compliance inspections, have been completed.
If an applicant has not met these requirements but has fulfilled all other required obligations, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) is to grant a conditional license, which does not entitle the applicant to operate or act as a licensee. Once the applicant has met the requirements of the measure, OMMA may approve the application.
Our work is not yet completed. Amended bills will still have to return to their chamber of origin to win final passage.
If amendments are not accepted, the measures can be sent to conference committee where final language is deliberated.
Bills that emerge with a do pass recommendation from conference committee face a final vote in each chamber before advancing to the governor for his consideration of signing them into law.
A major focus in the month of May is finalizing our state budget proposal.
We work with agencies and state leaders throughout session to draft a budget for the next fiscal year ahead of our deadline to adjourn sine die on the last Friday in May.
As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you at the state Capitol, and please reach out with any questions or concerns about legislation.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.