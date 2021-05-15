House honors nurses week

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Last Thursday, I presented House Resolution 1025 to recognize May 6-12 as Nurses Week. May 6 is known as National Recognition Day for Nurses and May 12 is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.
The past year has brought challenging times to nurses and other healthcare professionals everywhere as they have played a critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
They deserve our deepest gratitude for their tireless sacrifices to keep Oklahomans safe and healthy, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and every single day.
As someone who has worked in health care for 38 years, I’ve seen firsthand how nurses continually go above and beyond to support their patients. It was an honor to recognize the hard work of these nurses!
This week was the final week for my intern, Luke Hamilton. Luke is a Pauls Valley native who is finishing up his freshman year at OU. He is studying economics and finance and minoring in Spanish and political science. Through the Capitol Scholars class at OU, he’ll receive six credit hours toward his political science minor.
Luke has been a big help in my office, and I hope the past few months have been a great learning experience for him. I look forward to seeing what he does in the future!
As session begins to wrap up, we’ll start hearing budget bills, and I hope to share more details of those with you next week.
My office phone is (405) 557-7365 and my email is cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for trusting me to represent you at the Oklahoma State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
