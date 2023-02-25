House passes monumental education bills

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The House approved historic education funding this week to invest an additional $500 million into our K-12 schools, give our hardworking teachers a $2,500 pay raise, and provide a tax credit for students who attend private schools or are homeschooled.
House Bill 2775 includes a $500 million increase in funding for public schools throughout the state that will fund $2,500 minimum pay raises for every classroom teacher; $50 million to be distributed to schools receiving below-average funding from annual local tax revenue; and $300 million to be distributed to public school districts on a per-pupil basis.
House Bill 1935 creates the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, which would allow a $5,000 annual tax credit for parents of eligible students that attend private schools and a $2,500 credit for parents of students who are homeschooled.
The bills were presented on the floor by Rep. Rhonda Baker, the chair of the House Education Committee, and she did a masterful job of answering everybody's questions during the hours-long session.
This education plan is a win-win for Oklahoma kids, parents, teachers and schools because they address all of the issues that have been at the forefront of the education discussion in the last six years.
The bills are extremely thoughtful in how they approach these monumental reforms, and there are many guardrails in place to prevent fraud and abuse.
Through these sister bills, every school will receive more money next year than last year and every teacher will receive a $2,500 pay raise, but the bills must both pass the Senate before being signed by the governor.
My understanding is that there is some hesitation in the Senate to advance these bills because of the hefty price tag, but I believe that every dollar invested in education helps move our whole state forward.
If both bills are signed into law, then public school districts in House District 42 will receive an additional $12.7 million every year!
This money can make a huge difference for our students and teachers.
We always need to be doing more for education, but we should do what we can now to move the needle. With these bills now moving to the Senate, education funding has increased by 52% since 2018.
Of course, we're only a few weeks into the legislative session, so there are many other education bills that we will consider in the coming weeks, and I'll keep you updated on those this spring.
This week, the House also celebrated FFA Day! It was so heartening to see the halls of the Capitol filled with the blue and gold jackets.
I got to visit with FFA students from Wayne, Purcell, Washington and Dibble throughout the day and hear about their valuable experience in FFA. FFA has had a huge impact on many of my loved ones.
Committees have until Thursday, March 2 to pass bills onto the House floor, so next week will be jam-packed.
As always, please reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
