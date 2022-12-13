House prepares for session

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
As our slower months of interim wrap up, things are gearing up at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the House held its oath of office ceremony for our members. Following the general election in early November, the House Republican Caucus is 81 members strong.
After the swearing-in ceremony, the House Republicans held our caucus retreat in Sulphur to work on establishing our priorities for the 2023 session. This was a good opportunity to discuss as a group the important issues we've heard in our various districts.
Dec. 9 was our first major deadline for the new session. This was the final day to request the drafting of bills and joint resolutions. We then work with legal staff throughout December to develop substantive language for each piece of legislation, which must be formally filed by Jan. 19.
Members can request as many bills as they want, but the majority of House members can only file eight bills every year, with exceptions for certain members of leadership. We often request more than our eight bills because we have several ideas we want to explore, and as we work on the language for bills, we may find that there's a non-legislative solution or the issue is too complex to address this year.
Throughout January, House members will spend the month hearing from the heads of Oklahoma's 10 biggest state agencies in preparation for budget negotiations for Fiscal Year 2024.
Agency heads will present their requested budget and explain their reasoning for any budget increases, and legislators have the opportunity to question them about how they've spent their funds in past years.
While we continue to work with agency heads during session as we develop the budget, these early meetings allow us much more time to learn about their requests and ask any questions we may have.
Session officially kicks off on Monday, Feb. 6, with the State of the State address by the governor.
He'll detail his priorities and outlines his budget hopes, but it is ultimately up to the Legislature to determine the actual appropriations to deliver programs and services to all Oklahomans.
Please reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation, as well as any requests that I may be able to assist with. You may reach me at 405-557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for the honor of representing you at the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
