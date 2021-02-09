House, Senate begin legislative session

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
The first session of the 58th Legislature began last week with a joint session between the House and Senate to hear the governor’s annual State of the State Address.
In his speech, he outlined what he considered his top priorities for the legislative session. He also discussed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our revenue collections for the FY2022 state budget.
Thankfully, Oklahoma is in a better position financially than most states thanks to how we handled the pandemic.
Since bills must pass through committee before they can be heard on the House floor, our committees are preparing to hear legislation by our deadline at the end of February. As chair of public health, I’ve been reading all the bills assigned to my committee, meeting with bills’ authors to ask questions and schedule a hearing, and developing the committee’s agendas.
If you’re keeping an eye on some legislation or just want to see firsthand how our Legislature operates, you can tune in online at www.okhouse.gov under the “Audio/Video” option on the homepage.
All committee meetings and House floor activity can be watched live there or watched later by clicking the date in the calendar on the left side of the “Audio/Video” page.
As a reminder, the House offers a high school page program. Seniors can apply for the House high school page program, which gives students the chance to view the legislative process up close.
Students work in the House chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and staff and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House chamber.
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, between the first Monday in February and the last Friday in May. Due to the pandemic, the program is currently limited to only high school seniors. Interested seniors may visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx to submit an application.
My first virtual town hall for Blanchard residents was successful. I will continue to organize and host virtual and live town halls in the district as available locations are secured.
As your state representative, I believe it’s important to keep the lines of communication open between constituents and elected leaders so we best represent you and your beliefs at the state Capitol. I’ll share more details about meetings when they are scheduled.
With the session now underway, I look forward to working on behalf of House District 42. Thank you for entrusting me to serve as your voice at the Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
