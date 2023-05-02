House signs off on governor's education plan

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
After many discussions and much consideration, the House signed off on the governor's proposed education plan last week.
Governor Stitt announced his education proposal last week, an $800 million package that combines elements of both the House's and Senate's education plans.
The House voted on the three bills that comprise of his plan this week.
We met in conference committee on Wednesday to approve the amendments to House Bill 1935 and House Bill 2775, which have been updated to reflect the governor's plan.
House Bill 1935 creates Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, which could be claimed by parents or guardians of students attending a private school or who are educated by other means, including homeschooling.
The tax credit could be used toward qualifying expenses, like tuition, tutoring services, instructional materials and fees for college admission tests or advanced placement exams.
In Year One of the implementation of the tax credit, $5,000 could be claimed for students attending a private school and $1,000 could be claimed for homeschooled students. Families earning under $250,000 per year would be prioritized, and the tax credit would be capped at $200 million total.
In Year Two, the tax credit for private school students increases to $6,000, with the rest remaining the same as in Year One.
In Year Three, the tax credit for private school students increases to $6,500 and homeschooled students can still claim $1,000. The income cap and total spend cap would be eliminated starting in Year Three as well.
House Bill 2775 directs $300 million to the Oklahoma Student Fund and gives up to $2 million in new funding per school district.
This funding can be used for certain uses, like additional salary increases, support services, and various programs.
HB2775 also directs an additional $300 million to the school funding formula to be used for teacher pay raises as outlined in Senate Bill 561. This is a major component of the Senate's original education plan and gives classroom teachers a pay raise based on how long they've been teaching.
Teachers with up to four years of experience would receive a $2,000 increase. Teachers with five to nine years in the classroom would see a $3,000 increase, and teachers with 10-14 years would earn a $4,000 pay raise. Veteran teachers with 15-25 years of experience would get a $5,000 pay raise.
HB1935 and HB2775 were signed out of the conference committee on Wednesday. The bills must be signed out of conference committee in the Senate before they can be voted on by the full chambers.
Senate Bill 561 was amended on the House floor and returned to the Senate for their consideration. If they approve the bill, it will move to the governor's desk.
I hope the Senate will act quickly to all three of these bills so we can devote more attention to other policy topics important to Oklahomans, such as tax relief and economic development. I'll continue to provide updates on the education discussions as session continues.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
