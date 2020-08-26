The women of the Oklahoma House Republican Caucus recently released a joint statement in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the right to vote:
“August 18, 1920, was the culmination of a decades-long campaign to overturn the unjust and undemocratic system that purposefully excluded women from voting since our nation’s founding. This year, we celebrate the centennial of this historic moment and reflect on the achievements of the trail-blazing suffragists who fought earnestly to secure the right to vote for American women.
“While women in Oklahoma and many other states had already obtained the right to vote by 1920, the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment represents the single largest expansion of democracy the world had seen.
“This major step toward democracy was achieved only by the tireless work of thousands of women and volunteers. From holding suffrage meetings in their hometowns to crossing the country rallying support for the cause, they each made tremendous personal sacrifices to further the movement of women’s suffrage. They faced rejection and ridicule to advocate for freedom, liberty and a more democratic society.
“The tenacious, bold spirit of the suffragettes is the very embodiment of the values we all hold dear. As a result of their efforts, they not only won the right to vote for generations of American women, but they shaped the very future of our country.
“We recognize that we are here today, serving our constituents in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, thanks to the work done by our ancestors in pursuit of a more representative government and the opportunity to have their voices heard.”
The above statement was signed by all 12 women in the Oklahoma House Republican Caucus.
Three of them – Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, and Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore – have districts that include a piece of Garvin County.
Others signing the statement are Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon, Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, and House Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Constitutional Convention of 1906 granted women the right to vote only in school elections. In 1917, the 6th Oklahoma Legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 to authorize a referendum on women’s suffrage.
On Nov. 5, 1918, Oklahoma became the 21st state to give women the right to vote after voters approved the constitutional amendment with a vote of 106,909 to 81,481.
Congress passed the Nineteenth Amendment in June 1919. On Feb. 28, 1920, Oklahoma’s 7th Legislature adopted House Joint Resolution 1 in a special session, making the state 33rd to ratify the amendment.
The Nineteenth Amendment received its 36th ratification from Tennessee on Aug. 18, 1920, ensuring that the right to vote could not be denied based on sex.
