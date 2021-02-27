House wraps up committee deadline

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
This week was our first major deadline of the new session. Thursday, Feb. 25 was our deadline to pass bills out of their House committee, which is a vital first step to having a bill heard on the House floor. Legislation that is not first passed by its committee by the deadline will not be considered that session.
Due to last week’s bad weather, the Public Health Committee, which I chair, was forced to cancel our meeting and scheduled those bills for this week’s meeting. As a result, the committee heard over 20 bills during a two-hour meeting on Wednesday.
Wednesday was also a long day on the House floor as well. We’ve already begun hearing numerous bills that had previously passed their House committees. Once a bill passes its committee and has received a co-author to spearhead the legislation in the Senate, it is eligible to be heard on the House floor.
While the vast majority of House and Senate committees have their deadline this week, there is one exception to this rule: the Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, which hears bills related to the state budget and drafts the budget every year.
The JCAB chairs are allowed to file as many bills as necessary in order to ensure that the Legislature is not limited in its ability to craft a state budget by standard bill filing caps and deadlines.
With the committee deadline behind us, we’ll shift our focus to the hundreds of bills that were approved in committee and may now be heard on the House floor. Some bills are wildly popular ideas that fix a common problem facing many Oklahomans, and those bills are passed easily off the House floor in a matter of minutes.
However, other legislation may take over an hour between when it is brought up and when it is voted upon.
Once a bill has been explained by its author, other representatives have the opportunity to ask questions, which can take quite a while. After questions have wrapped up, there may be debate, and each member debating typically receives 10 minutes to debate.
This procedure can be tedious and result in very long days on the floor; however, those long nights are always worth it when we see the benefits of the legislation we pass and the good it does in our constituents’ lives.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
