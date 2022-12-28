Houseplants don't need winter blasts

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
(Courtesy of David Hillock)
During the winter months our attention often turns to plants growing indoors. Like most plants outdoors, many plants indoors also go into a rest stage.
This rest stage usually shows up as reduced growth and in some cases the loss of some leaves.
This rest stage is a result of the shorter days and reduced light levels inside the home.
During this period plants won’t need too much water and little to no fertilizer. When a plant seems to be struggling most people tend to add more water or fertilizer, but this could lead to further problems.
Unless your plants are growing under near greenhouse conditions, water only when the top ½ inch of potting soil is dry and avoid adding fertilizer.
Another problem that arises during the winter months is exposure to cold drafts or the dry, blasting air from the heater. Humidity can also be lower.
To avoid these problems, locate plants away from doorways or the heater registers.
Plants grow best at temperatures between 65°F to 75°F and a humidity of 50 to 60 percent. Temperatures are usually easier to control, but controlling humidity is more challenging.
Humidity levels of 50 to 60 percent are higher than what most people like. Control humidity with a humidifier.
A transparent polyethylene bag can be draped over plants that are extremely humidity sensitive or are in poor condition.
This is also a good time to see if plants are root-bound too. If they are root-bound, plant them in a pot that is only 1 to 2 inches larger in diameter than the pot in which the plant is currently growing.
