The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency Board of Trustees voted last week to award additional Affordable Housing Tax Credits to 10 previously funded developments.
One was Apple Ridge in Pauls Valley as each development previously received funding in 2019 or 2020.
“Continued cost increases have caused construction concerns for developments previously awarded with Affordable Housing Tax Credits,” said Deborah Jenkins, OHFA executive director.
“These additional credits will ensure construction continues on these properties that will provide vital affordable housing units.”
Developments receiving additional credits were also in Oklahoma City, Spencer, Miami, Claremore, Tulsa, Stilwell, Broken Arrow and Owasso.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
“We are excited to announce that we are the first passport acceptance facility in Garvin County,” said Shari Kendall of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this service. We have the forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
