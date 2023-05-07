How it all began

By Tim Smith
For this musical man, it was Christmas week, 1959, and my mom surprised me with a train ride into downtown Chicago to see my first Broadway musical, The Music Man, starring Forrest Tucker, who would become more famous for heading the F-Troop comedy series on television.
Traveling into the city was a big deal, even more so because my mom, a theater major in college, was hard at work helping to start a community theater and I had become fully engaged in performing after seeing her work, and later, out of my school choir experiences, the musical theater art form.
Before “graduating to the sixth grade building,” I was directing musical reviews out of my basement showcasing talent at my elementary school.
Always had the directing bug.
Sixty four years does take its toll on the memory bank; however, I can still remember bits and pieces of that afternoon of stage magic.
Today, it is replayed in my head as a sequence of dream like moments, filled with lights of all colors.
What I never forgot was how they were able to hold my attention from a stage so far across the dark auditorium.
I told myself then, that the secret was to never forget the audience was there – placement of everything, from the sets and lights to the actors – and the songs, they all had to be positioned for me, the audience.
No matter where I sat in the productions to come, it always held true, at least the quality work – theater is for an audience, not the actors.
Many directors forget that.
It also opened my world to the profession of theater. People made a living at this art, and maybe I could as well.
Back to the future: A few weeks before attending the production, I wrote my first fan letter to Mr. Tucker, asking him for a script to the show.
My recollection is that as I was going to stage my own version at the school – and sadly, of course, he could not comply, I wanted to be as accurate as possible – for the new audience.
He did wish me good luck – and I can still remember staging a number in the school library – putting all the pieces together gathered from my mom’s generous, life changing gift.
Thank you for sharing over the past month the 100-year journey of this most unique person, my mom.
One never knows when the exact moment will arrive when creative instincts begin to generate content that connects with others.
For me, it was the stage at the Shubert Theatre in Chicago, Christmas week '59 – and the rest is history,
Much of it “played out” on these pages, hopefully for your enjoyment.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
