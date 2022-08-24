How to promote drug, alcohol prevention

As schools continue to open and commence for fall semesters all around the country, it is important to remember that starting school for youth can be stressful.
Even more so with the added stresses and concerns. Children may feel nervous and weary of returning back to school especially if they finished last school year via virtual learning in their homes.
The excitement of being able to reunite with friends and gaining a sense of normalcy may lead to higher amounts of youth giving in to peer pressure when it comes to substance use.
Parents can help by remaining informed on current prescription opioid and marijuana trends and having recurring discussions with their child about these issues and concerns.
Parents need to be able to engage with their children about the facts and harmful effects of prescription opioids and marijuana.
According to drugfree.org, teens say that their parents are the most important influence on their view of substances. Here are some tips on how to have a clear, productive, and meaningful discussion with your child about substances:
1. Clearly communicate that you do not want your teen using substances.
2. Talk about short and long term effects of drug and alcohol and the toll it takes on mental/physical health and hinders the ability to make good decisions.
3. Explain that experimenting with prescription opioids and marijuana during adolescence is extremely risky and dangerous as their brain is still developing.
4. Look for blocks of one-on-one time where you can talk to them such as after dinner, to or from school, before bed, while watching TV together, etc.
5. Take a walk or drive together- teens may be more privy to listen when they don’t feel like they are under a microscope.
6. Listen to what they have to say too. In order to make the conversation more meaningful, it is important for your child to also be able to express their thoughts about substances also.
These tips can give both you and your child a peace of mind, allow your child to learn the facts, and help your child say no peer pressure when it comes to substance use.
The PASS Coalition is here to support Garvin County efforts to teach the community about the dangers of substance use. If you have questions or would like to get involved at a community level, please reach out.
Find us on Facebook @PASSdrugfree for more information on substance use prevention and to see what we are doing in Garvin County.
(The PASS Coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts. PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S Main Street in Lindsay at noon. Come to a meeting for a free lunch and learn how you can get involved with supporting your community! For more information, email us at PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com.)
