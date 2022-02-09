By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
It is a common question, “How can I protect my property from creditors?” The answer is not always clear cut.
In fact, one of the most common responses is often not legal. That is the act of fraudulently transferring assets out of your possession to keep them away from creditors.
So, how do you protect assets?
• Transfers. It is true that by transferring assets to your children or other persons, those assets will not be subject to attack by your creditors in the future, EXCEPT if there is evidence to prove that the transfer was made with the intent to avoid payment to a creditor.
Such a transfer is known as a fraudulent transfer and is addressed in Oklahoma law as the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer act.
If such a fraudulent transfer is made, what is the result? If property is transferred fraudulently, Oklahoma statutes provide that the transfer can be nullified and the actual asset that was transferred can be attached if the creditor obtains a judgment and the court orders execution on the asset.
• Conclusion. Transfer of assets out of your possession is only a viable protection from creditors if it is a valid transfer accomplished before a debt is incurred and prior to anticipation of that debt.
• Homestead Laws. Oklahoma’s homestead laws in Title 31 and in the state constitution include a long list of property that is “exempt from attachment or execution and every other species of forced sale…” A partial list of items included is as follows:
1. The principal residence of a person,-- both permanent and manufactured homes.
2. Household furniture including a personal computer.
3. Retirement plans, including IRA accounts, annuities or other qualified retirement savings vehicles.
4. Interest in a college savings plan.
5. Insurance policies including all money or benefits of any kind, including policy proceeds and cash values.
6. Cemetery lots.
7. Various farm machinery (up to $10,000).
8. Clothing (up to $4,000).
9. Wedding rings (up to $3,000).
10. Health aids – medically necessary equipment.
11. An automobile (up to $7,500 value).
12. Various farm animals.
13. Guns (up to $2,000).
This is not a complete list, but provides a summary of the most common homestead exemptions available to Oklahoma residents.
What it says is that only a very small amount of personal wealth is protected unless that wealth is placed in qualified retirement plans, annuities or insurance packages. Without protection for those assets, a person can shield only a small amount of wealth under the homestead laws.
Next week, we will review additional means of protecting your assets in Oklahoma.
