By Dan Barney
Last week we discussed the problems that can occur if mineral interests are held by undefined heirs for several generations. Depending upon the mineral interests themselves, a very large amount of money may be accrued and held by the state or the company.
This money will not be paid to anyone until a judicial determination is made to define exactly who should get the money.
As we discussed, the effort required to track down a family for several generations can be unwieldy and extend to many heirs – in many states.
To prevent such a situation it is important to review what can be done to prevent such a situation from occurring and to review what events caused them to occur in the first place.
The problem begins when an owner of mineral interests (or real property) dies without a probate or other type of mechanism to pass their ownership to someone.
When this occurs there is no legal owner to whom money can be paid – so a company holds it in Suspense and after a period of time turns it over to the state.
This problem often occurs because the interests are small and the heirs want to avoid the expense of Probate. In this case a much cheaper and effective form of transfer is to deed the interest while you are living.
To obtain that money, the heirs can file a suit (Quiet Title Suit) to clarify the legal heirs. The final order from the suit defines the proper heirs and at that time the money can be released.
Consequently the way to prevent the property or the proceeds of the property from being frozen is to insure that each generation provides for the legal transfer of ownership either via a will and a testate probate, a trust, a deed, or an intestate probate.
A Solution. Although there is little you can do to correct the past (except via such a Suit), there is a lot you can do so that future generations will not have to straighten out interests you own.
1. If you have Mineral Interests – Deed them away while you are living. If possible, don’t split them unnecessarily. Avoid piece-mealing. You can deed them and retain a Life Estate. This preserves your right to collect the royalties but also formally transfers the interests to your beneficiaries so no probate or future court action is required.
2. Identify each of your interests so they are clearly defined for probate or other court actions.
3. Leave a Will to document your wishes and request that your heirs complete the probate.
Take action today, while you are living, to prevent the accrual of undefined interests which can ultimately create a problem for many of your heirs who will have a big problem identifying your heirs.
That is how Mother and Father’s interests can grow over 50 years to 112 unknown, difficult to locate heirs.
