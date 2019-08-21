Noble Research Institute will host a So You Want to Grow Pecans seminar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium in Ardmore.
Fueled by an ever-increasing demand for pecans, prices received by growers for improved varieties and native pecans have increased over the past few years and continue to remain strong.
Challenging factors for growing pecans include tree size, nutrient and water requirements, and the need for specialized equipment.
“It’s easy to read about growing pecans, but starting an orchard from scratch can be intimidating. Beginning growers need to start small so they can learn as they go,” said Charlie Graham, Ph.D., senior pecan specialist.
Participants will learn how to:
• Determine proper site selection for trees.
• Select the right pecan variety.
• Layout an orchard and tree establishment.
• Manage soil and plant nutrition.
• Manage irrigation systems.
• Manage crop load on the trees.
• Select appropriate equipment.
• Prune and train pecan trees for growth.
• Manage insect, disease and weed control.
• Harvest pecans and understand post-harvest options.
By the end of the seminar, participants know the history of pecan production and will have a basic understanding of the various practices used in pecan production.
Individuals who are interested in pecan production as a means to supplement income are encouraged to attend.
There is no fee for this event, but participants must register online by Tuesday, Aug. 27 to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
