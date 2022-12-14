A “special” thank you is being given to the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence for funding a button maker and coin-u-lator project for Marnie Crawford’s special education class at PV High School.
The coin-u-lator curriculum comes with a tool, reproducible worksheets and activity cards to make counting money easy.
The coin-u-lator uses realistic coin buttons and a dollar bill button instead of a regular calculator.
Students learn to count money, the values of different coins and how to determine how much money is needed to make a purchase.
The button maker was $161 and the coin-u-lator was purchased for $350.
