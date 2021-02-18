Thanks to the generosity of many, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match campaign will help provide more than 13 million meals to our neighbors facing hunger.
The match was made possible thanks to match sponsor APMEX with special support from the Cresap Family Foundation.
Funds raised through the match will help the Regional Food Bank meet the increased demand for food assistance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, Delta Community Action and the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizen center.
“This year, the Holiday Match donations come at a very crucial time for the Regional Food Bank,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
“We and our partners are serving more Oklahomans because too many of our neighbors have been impacted by the pandemic.
We are blessed to have partners like our match sponsor APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation. Their leadership helped to inspire others to support our mission.”
Generous gifts from match sponsor APMEX and additional support from the Cresap Family Foundation helped meet every donation made, up to $700,000, between Nov. 15 and Jan. 15.
Overall, $3.3 million was raised through the match.
“APMEX and our employees are overjoyed so many Oklahomans made generous donations to provide millions of meals to our neighbors in need,” said Scott Thomas, APMEX founder and president.
“We were honored to join the Regional Food Bank during its Holiday Match again and for the opportunity to give back to our community this challenging season.”
The Regional Food Bank and its partners continue to see up to a 30 percent increase in Oklahomans seeking food assistance for the first time.
This increased need for food assistance is expected to continue long after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.