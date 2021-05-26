Hurt people hurt others

When someone hurts us, it is because they have been hurt. Unkind people do not feel kindness themselves. Unloving people do not feel loved by others.
“The discretion of a man makes him slow to anger, And his glory is to overlook a transgression.” (Proverbs 19:11)
How should we respond when someone hurts us? For many people, the immediate response is anger.
When we get rid of the anger we have, we will get more. The more anger we have, the more anger it produces. Aggression only creates more aggression. Angry outbursts lead to more anger, and soon anger becomes a pattern.
We cannot just get angry and show our emotions; Instead, we need to let it go.
When our goal is to get even, we are no better than those who tried to hurt us.
Instead of responding with anger, look past a person’s words to their pain. Offer love and patience instead of a fiery exchange of words.
When someone is rude, unkind, sarcastic, or mean, they are shouting with all of their behaviors,“I am in pain. I need love. I do not feel secure.”
People that have experienced God’s love do not act that way. The person who feels God’s love is generous and gracious to other people.
When someone hurts us, we have a choice. We can respond in anger, or we can respond in love, overcoming the anger with God’s love.
Think of a time that you chose to respond with love and patience instead of anger. What happened?
“Heavenly Father, whenever I feel upset or think I might get angry, please remind me of Your provision to me in my time of need. You always show me love and guide me in the right direction. I must show that love to others and help them in time of need. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
