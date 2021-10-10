I will hope in God

It is easy to put our hope in God when things are going well in our lives when God has provided food, friends, family, health, and a happy life.
"And I will wait on the Lord, Who hides His face from the house of Jacob; And I will hope in Him." (Isaiah 8:17)
When circumstances are not going smooth, and when the times are challenging, worshipping God is key to our survival and when our only hope in our lives is our hope in God.
Putting our hope in God is praising God despite our circumstances, thanking God during a difficult situation, trusting God when tempted to complain and lose faith, placing our hope in God even when He seems far away.
Relationships are tested by being apart and the lack of communication. We get divided by distance, or we are unable to communicate.
In our relationship with God, sometimes we do not always feel close to God.
Decisions we make cause us to drift apart from God, and we do not realize how far apart we have drifted till we reach a difficult situation in our lives.
Being apart from God is an awful, hopeless place. But with God's help, we can make it.
Whatever situation we find ourselves in at this moment, there is hope. We may not be able to see or feel hope, but hope is there for us.
When we bring hope, we bring life. It is life-changing when we believe again.
Hope is more than just asking God for something we need; we must have faith and expect our miracle.
Somewhere in the middle of praying, believing, and expecting God to answer our prayers, we will find our miracle.
How do you find hope today? There is only one place where hope can be found, and that is in Jesus.
“Heavenly Father, I look to You and You alone for the answers for my life. Life is challenging at times, especially if I look at the world around me. I must discipline my mind and heart to focus on You and Your Word as that is where I find my real peace. Thank You for that peace, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.