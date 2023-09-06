An annual ice cream get-together is planned for a 5 p.m. start on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs just south of Lindsay.
There will be homemade ice cream and cookies, along with “great fellowship.”
Take a pictorial walk around the room and learn about the history of rural school days in the Pikes Peak community from 1908 to 1958.
Pikes Peak History books will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for continued maintenance of the building and property.
The next Storytelling at the museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Thomas family story will be told by Jared Thomas.
The monthly storytelling at Pikes Peak has been a community event since January 2023, and the stories can be viewed on YouTube at Lindsay Community Historical Society. These family stories have brought back many memories and have revealed a community spirit that we continue to share today in the Lindsay community.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society hosts community events throughout the year and offers tours of the museums by appointment. Follow LCHS on Facebook and on YouTube. Call 405-919-6146 or 405-756-6502 for more information or to schedule a tour.
•••
Elmore City-Pernell’s band boosters are hoping cornhole enthusiasts will come out for an event this fall meant to raise some money to help the young musicians with a new look.
The fundraiser on the way is a cornhole tournament meant to help the ECP band with new uniforms.
The cornhole event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 21 with registration at 8 a.m. and the start time set for 10 a.m. in downtown Elmore City.
Buy-in is $75 per team as there will be a first place cash prize.
For more information or questions, email ckennedy04.ck-gmail.com or call 405-428-0490.
