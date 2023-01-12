Icon salute to come in Wynnewood

An American icon and his message will be at the center of a trio of events planned in Wynnewood over the next few days.
Hopewell Church is again leading the way for a countywide celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The public is invited to come for a meet and greet event at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 at the senior citizens center in Wynnewood. Light refreshments will be served with greetings from a special guest of the county.
Starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 is a “unity” worship service at the First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley.
Then comes a parade to honor Dr. King as the plan is to start at noon Monday, Jan. 16 at the old city hall in Wynnewood, turn right on Robert S. Kerr Blvd, proceed east toward Taylor Ave., turn back to the west and head back to old city hall.
A parade ceremony is planned for 12:45 p.m. at the same location.
•••
A Holy Ghost revival will be held at the Crossroads Church of God located six miles north of Stratford at the intersection of highways 177 and 59A.
Known for the manifest presence of God’s Spirit in his meetings, evangelist Michael Hall will be bringing” powerful messages of Healing, Hope and Restoration.”
Services are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11-12.
The public is invited to come and “expect God to touch their life in a mighty way headed into 2023.”
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month of January.
• Monday, Jan. 16 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 S. Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, Jan. 19 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, Jan. 21 (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 N. Muse. Call Tara Bowden at 580-788-2565.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kirby Evans at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (2:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, Jan. 31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges, Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
