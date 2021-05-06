(Courtesy of the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network)
Just like driving drunk, driving high or impaired is illegal and dangerous.
Driving impaired does not just refer to driving under the influence of alcohol. You can also be impaired by medications, and drugs like marijuana.
If you think driving while high will not affect you, you are wrong. It has been shown that marijuana can slow reaction times, impair cognitive function and make it more difficult for drivers to stay in their lane.
A driver can be impaired for up to 2 ½ hours after taking marijuana.
Prescriptions and some over-the-counter drugs can also affect your driving abilities in similar ways.
If you take prescriptions, check the labels on your medication bottle. If you see a warning label such as “may cause drowsiness” or “do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery,” take it seriously.
If you are driving under the influence of any drug, legal or illegal, you can be arrested for DUI.
However, getting a DUI is not the only consequence of driving impaired. When you drive impaired, you are risking your life and the life of everyone sharing the road with you.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, in Garvin County in 2019 there were 10 drug-related car crashes. Of those 10 crashes, six were fatal.
A good rule of thumb to remember is if you feel different, you drive different. Positive change in our community starts with you.
For more information on driving impaired and the laws that apply, go to https://ohso.ok.gov/impaired-driving. If you are interested in getting involved with substance abuse prevention efforts in Garvin County, check out the PASS Coalition for a Drug Free Community on Facebook @PASSdrugfree.
(Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) is a non-profit agency serving eight counties in the south-central region of Oklahoma. WMPN serves as a regional prevention coordinator with the purpose of striving to improve communities through evidence-based prevention strategies. To learn more, visit www.wmpn.org.)
