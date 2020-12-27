I'll be home for ... New Year's, too!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Sorry, the title is not intended to be a downer, it is just that being away from the huge crowds that normally gather in a few days will still be festive, but mainly in our minds eye, and/or aided via a computer or iPhone screen – and well, it’s just not the same.
One thing for certain is that in some way, we will find a way to usher out 2020 with all the joy it truly – in all caps – DESERVES.
How did your Christmas traditions go, trust that your best laid plans were not totally in vain?
As promised in last week's visit, enjoy this posting that appeared over social media, author unknown, yet, as you will soon read, they are known – to each of us.
There is still time at Grandma's before heading home . . . and that is comforting as well.
“Mom, can I sleep at Grandma’s tonight?
“I heard in the car, this morning . . . When I managed to turn around, to see my child, it made me go back to the past, with just one sentence . . . She was no longer within my reach, I traveled so far . . .
“When did time go by and make us adults full of boring priorities? We fight every day, for something we’re not even sure we really want. . . When in fact, grandma’s house, is what everyone needs to be happy.
“Grandma’s house, is where the hands of the clock take a vacation with us and the minutes unhurriedly, go by.
“Grandma’s house is where a simple pasta and homemade bread seem to have different flavours, delicious . . .
“Grandma’s house is where an innocent afternoon, can last for an eternity or games and fantasies. Grandma’s house is where cupboards hide old clothes and mysterious tools. Grandma’s house is where the closed boxes become chests of secret treasures, ready to be unveiled.
“Grandma’s house is where toys rarely come ready, they are invented on the spot. Grandma’s house, is where everything is mysteriously possible, magic happens and without worries.
“Grandma’s house is where we find the remains of our parent’s childhood and the beginning of our lives.
“Grandma’s house, on the inside, is the address of our deepest affection, where everything is allowed.”
That luxury no longer belongs to me – unfortunately – it will live with me only in memories. Even so, if I could place an order right now . . . any order of all orders in the world, I would order the same thing . . . “Can I sleep at Grandma’s tonight?”
Right before the holidays commenced, we had our first zoom family call. It was not quite what I had in mind, and all for the best reasons. It will now become an addition to the family’s Christmas week agenda.
Once everyone was online, or should I say, on screen, what came right to the forefront was a discussion of The Mandalorian series now streaming on Disney+.
Given our family’s history of devotion to all things Star Wars related, this would have been most enjoyable, yes, would have been. For as soon as we started one of the guys said he had not seen the second season. So, that was shut down quickly and now we have to wait, hopefully, not a full year as season three is not due until about this time next year.
How I wish they could all be young again, gathered around the big screen watching this new space adventure that continues to define their time. Speaking of space, did you see the Jupiter/Saturn alignment this past week, the photos are amazing.
Next week: There will be lots on the plate as I share voices from my past to yours, the monthly book review, or should I say, a stage work – on the page, and some final news from the folks at Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA, at least for a few months until we get closer to curtains up . . . and that will be a reality before we know it. Right?
The sounds and sights, locally and from beyond, welcoming in the new year, will remember when.
Happy New Year!
