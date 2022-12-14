Immanuel is the most genuine gift

This Christmas, we need to appreciate the most genuine gift we have ever received. Jesus! God loves us so much that He will go to any lengths necessary to show us that He is Immanuel, God with us.
"Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold; the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel." (Isaiah 7:14)
In one simple Name is the depth beyond our comprehension, a mixture of majesty and intimacy that is unmatched.
“So all this was done that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the Lord through the prophet, saying: "Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel," which is translated, "God with us." (Matthew 1:22-23)
Because the Bible explained the meaning of the Name Immanuel, we know that sign was Jesus coming to live as God with us.
His presence is God's presence. His life is God's sign. The miracle of His birth and His statement of grace for us.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God, He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.” (John 1:1-5)
All that majesty chose to become intimately acquainted with us by humbling Himself into the confines of a body so that He could dwell among us and show us the grace and truth of who the Heavenly Father is.
“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14)
Every emotion we have had, Jesus has experienced it. Joy and also great sorrow. Jesus could have miraculously appeared on the earth in any way He chose, but He chose to know our human experience fully.
This is the gift of Christmas. Jesus' life, everything He did and said, was designed to speak of the Heavenly Father's love and heart for His people.
“teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age." Amen.” (Matthew 28:20)
Jesus is still Immanuel, and He is still with us. Regardless of what this Christmas brings us, Jesus knows, and more importantly, He cares. Jesus is still an active expression of the love that God Heavenly Father has for us.
Have you ever thought about how God chose to spend nine months in the womb of one of His creations?
“Heavenly Father, Oh, what a precious love that we can know and experience having Jesus in our heart. You created the world and all within it and then sent Jesus to redeem us. Your precious Son, King of Kings and Lord of Lords, whose life was given for me. I am so thankful and blessed to know what Christmas means and knowing I worship a Mighty God. All praise to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
