Impacted, in a profound way

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
I know that for many of you, the last two years have been especially challenging, even more so if you have young children in school.
To suddenly be asked to educate and monitor them 24 hours a day to ensure that they do not fall to far behind was surely formidable, and although it was a challenge, as a parent of four grown sons, and a former educator, I believe it will make them stronger and more resilient.
All that being said, not an easy proposition and that is why I want to share the impact that teachers play, and in particular, (and unbeknownst to me) the teacher in following narrative is, well, yours truly.
I received an unsolicited email from a former student who had been active during his senior year at the high school where for a number of years, I guided speech and theater studies/activities. This included supporting speech/communications events, such as contests and competitions, and producing/directing all the live stage works.
My student, and now a published author of a personal memoir, explained in his re-introductory email to me that my guidance had made a profound, (his word selection) influence in his life.
He had starred in a theatre production that shaped the remaining years that I was at the school, and yet most notably, it was his work in a local speech competition that apparently had the most impact on his career, (a future pastor) when he placed high in a public speech competition.
I was humbled by all of this information, one never thinks that nearly five decades later, a chapter in a book would feature your name, yet more importantly, personal reflections on the creative climate that I had developed and nurtured.
He is apparently planning to tour with his book and as that time draws near, I will be sharing a bit more. I hope you will return to this column for those reflections.
In the meantime, reach out to an educator that has impacted you, your family, and let them know before too much time elapses, that they too are appreciated. It may make the difference in whether they remain in the profession.
Times are different, that overture is not.
For reflection, and just a bit of fun in these challenging times, enjoy “Everything I need to know about life, I learned from Noah’s Ark.” (Author Unknown?)
1-Don’t miss the boat; 2-Remember that we are in the same boat; 3-Plan ahead: It wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark; 4-Stay fit. When you are 600 years old, someone may ask YOU to do something really big; 5-Don’t listen to critics; just get on with the job that needs to be done; 6- Build your future on high ground; 7- For safety’s sake, travel in pairs; 8-Speed isn’t always an advantage. The snails were on board with the cheetahs; 9-When you are stressed, float awhile; 10-Remember, the Ark was built by amateurs; the Titanic by professionals, and 11- No matter the storm, when you are with God, there’s always a rainbow waiting!”
I’ve been enjoying a return to all genres of music, from classical, to jazz and those that lie between, even re-visiting the rock music popular from my youth, in a “galaxy” (and time), “far, far away.”
Those lyrics just transport me back to a kinder and gentler time.
A broader example: In the classic/orchestral world, with more than a major link to the contemporary, I secured a copy of the two CD set, John Williams [Live In] Vienna, conducting the Vienna Philharmonic and featuring the brilliant violinist, Anne-Sophie Mutter in an evening where 15 of the film scores composed by Mr. Williams are celebrated.
Talk about “back to the future,” it is that and so much more. From Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Sabrina, ET: The Extraterrestrial and Jurassic Park, to the lesser known, Hook, The Witches of Eastwick and the Adventures of TinTin, the concert realized from one of the world’s top orchestras, under the baton of the music’s creator, are collective moments that you will enjoy again and again.
Special ‘listening’ note: Ms. Mutter plays on a Stradivarius violin that was “born” in 1710. A stunning realization for me, that at the time of this recording, in 2020, her partner in music was 310 years of age.
Remember, there is always an opening night, not just in Vienna, but in our town.
[For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: Broadway Baby]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? Est: 2020)
