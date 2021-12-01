In his - and their generation

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“Not a day goes by . . . Not a single day . . . But you’re somewhere a part of my life. And it looks like you’ll stay.
“As the days go by, I keep thinking, when does it end? That it can’t get much better much longer. But it only gets better and stronger.
“And deeper and nearer – And simpler and freer. And richer and clearer . . . And no, Not a day goes by – Not a blessed day – But you somewhere come into my life. And you don’t go away.”
[“Like It Was”: Stephen Sondheim: From his musical, Merrily We Roll Along]
Over my left shoulder, as I share with you, in its simple black frame, is a personal note from Mr. Sondheim in response to a letter that I had sent to him to share how important a very particular three-year period, (early in our emerging/parallel theatrical journeys) had been for me. It was 1970-1973, and I was embarking on the early stages of teaching/directing theater; his partnership with Harold Prince would reach its zenith as they collaborated on the milestone productions of Company (1970), Follies (1971), and A Little Night Music (1973).
They would alter the course of musical theatre history, I was learning its nuances, its disciplines alongside, from afar. The fates had permitted my unique, singular associations with each production, and the letter was, in a small way, letting him know how honored I was to be a part of their extending family tree.
He ended his letter with “Gratefully,” and gifting in his own hand, in black felt tipped pen, was his distinctive signature.
This is quite special as he always worked in Blackwing pencil on a lined yellow pad.
A re-imagined production of Company is currently playing on Broadway. He had been in the audience during its previews and the producer stated that even now, she can hear his laughter. He was always a champion of the future, not just the history, of his work.
Full circle: A few days before his passing, I had stopped by my undergraduate campus where I was able to see a production on the very stage where I had done so much of my early work. Adding impact to the evening was re-discovering that Robert Westenberg, an original cast member of Mr. Sondheim’s musical fable, Into the Woods, had once had served as Theatre Chairman at Drury.
Have not seen the new Beatles documentary, Let It Be, guided to the streaming screen by Peter Jackson. Carving out nine hours is going to be that challenge. I anticipate, like a good book which can’t be put down, this viewing will present similar hurdles.
Next up: Securing the companion book to that series titled, The Beatles: Get Back: From the Amazon posting “The most anticipated book in more than a decade by the legendary band, The Beatles: Get Back is the official account of the creation of their final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles’ own words, illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney”.
I will then attempt, (I know, it’s Christmas) to add to the office archives the two-volume set, Paul McCartney: The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. As excerpted in The New Yorker:
“From his early Liverpool days, through the historic decade of The Beatles, to Wings and his long solo career, The Lyrics pairs the definitive texts of 154 Paul McCartney songs with first-person commentaries on his life and music. Spanning two alphabetically arranged volumes, these commentaries reveal how the songs came to be and the people who inspired them; . . . “
From the book’s Foreword, penned by Mr. McCartney: “Over time I came to see each song as a new puzzle. It would illuminate something that was important in my life at that moment, though the meanings are not always obvious on the surface. Fans or readers, or even critics, who really want to learn more about my life should read my lyrics, which might reveal more than any single book about The Beatles could do.”
Maybe a stocking stuffer for both books? “Let it be, oh let it be!”
For Sondheim fans: Watch his 80th birthday celebration on YouTube.
