In the kitchen, with . . .

Wishing you the warmest holiday greetings tomorrow, it is my hope that in the midst of all of these travel restrictions and/or recommendations, you somehow found a way, if not tomorrow, maybe over the next week or so, to be with family and friends.
It is the one day when we traditionally give thanks for all the blessings we have enjoyed over the last year, and hard as they may be to determine, there have been many. Safe travels.
During virus2020, (and no capital there, it doesn’t really deserve one), and as I have shared in this space, I have found, better yet, rediscovered the joy of reading a good book. I am going to continue sharing with you a newly enjoyed title at the end of each month, so look for them.
A friend recently sent me an email stating that he too had read a book by the gifted author Bill Bryson, and I try not to disappoint, over the next two weeks, I hope you all will enjoy Bryson’s “One Summer America, 1927.”
Quite simply, there is so much under this ‘cover’ that I would be remiss in not bringing that to your attention. Now don’t worry, there is plenty that won’t make it to this two-week summary.
Why Bill Bryson you might ask: I find his weaving of facts into a chronological narrative to be superlative. He has taken his obvious love of history and under five major chapter headings, “May: The Kid,” “June: The Babe,” “July: The President,” “August: The Anarchists” and “September: Summer’s End,” he places the summer of 1927 into a perspective that makes you want to “see how its ends.”
You’ll then want to head to your favorite online resource and learn more about all the protagonists. Trust me when I say ‘all,’ there are so many that my ‘imaginary’ library shelves filled up quickly with their stories.
Have you figured out who the section headings reference? The Kid is Charles Lindbergh, The Babe is Babe Ruth, The President is Calvin Coolidge, The Anarchists are Sacco and Vanzetti and September allows us to savor his tapestry. He even provides a section titled “Notes on Sources and Further Reading.”
Somewhere between the covers is one summer in time, and for now, our time has run out. “See” you next week.
“Welcome back Mr. Rogers,” we sorely need your take on what may lie ahead in the months to come.
In this time of social and political upheaval and our most certain ‘uncertainties,’ there is no doubting where Will Rogers stood on the times that surrounded his colorful and creative life. No political platform, personality or leader was safe from his wit, and sure-fire wisdom.
My former “That’s My Will, (Rogers)” section returns for another unlimited run as he too lived through tumultuous times and yet somehow, found something to smile about, and then, was able to transfer that to his readers.
I try to line up the two columns dates, and that is significant because 1933 was the first year of the Franklin D. Roosevelt presidency, and 2021 will be the first year of – someone new?
From Will’s November, 24, 1933 column, nearing the end of Mr. Roosevelt’s first year in office:
“There certainly is not much incentive for anything to be done right nowadays. A U.S. stamp printer made a mistake on one little batch of 24-cent air mail stamps (had it turned crosswise) and they brought $12,000. If he had it plum upside down it would have brought $100.000.” Yours, Will Rogers”
Theatre comings and goings? You may want to visit the Goodman Theatre’s [a Chicago landmark] website to discover a cataloguer of offerings sure to make you want to place it on an upcoming travel agenda.
The songs of '27 remember when.
